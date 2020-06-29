All apartments in Los Angeles
10829 Hesby St.
10829 Hesby St.

10829 Hesby Street · No Longer Available
Location

10829 Hesby Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LOVELY NOHO ARTS DISTRICT HOME! - Don't miss this fabulous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home located in the heart of the NOHO Arts District! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout matched with an abundance of natural light fill this unit with warmth. Step out into a large private yard that includes plenty of room for outside dining or whatever else you can think of. Washer/dryer hookups in unit, window AC unit, plenty of storage and a private driveway with two car garage and automatic door. Walking distance to supermarkets, restaurants and bus stops. You will be right in the heart of the action of the NOHO Arts District!

(RLNE5820914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10829 Hesby St. have any available units?
10829 Hesby St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10829 Hesby St. have?
Some of 10829 Hesby St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10829 Hesby St. currently offering any rent specials?
10829 Hesby St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10829 Hesby St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10829 Hesby St. is pet friendly.
Does 10829 Hesby St. offer parking?
Yes, 10829 Hesby St. offers parking.
Does 10829 Hesby St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10829 Hesby St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10829 Hesby St. have a pool?
No, 10829 Hesby St. does not have a pool.
Does 10829 Hesby St. have accessible units?
No, 10829 Hesby St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10829 Hesby St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10829 Hesby St. does not have units with dishwashers.

