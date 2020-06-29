10829 Hesby St.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

LOVELY NOHO ARTS DISTRICT HOME! - Don't miss this fabulous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home located in the heart of the NOHO Arts District! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout matched with an abundance of natural light fill this unit with warmth. Step out into a large private yard that includes plenty of room for outside dining or whatever else you can think of. Washer/dryer hookups in unit, window AC unit, plenty of storage and a private driveway with two car garage and automatic door. Walking distance to supermarkets, restaurants and bus stops. You will be right in the heart of the action of the NOHO Arts District!



