Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

A meandering stairwell leads you to this charming 1950's hillside cottage. Featuring 2bd, 1 ba, a separate dining area and laundry room, this home has been updated while still maintaining much of the character of the era. With mature trees and views of the surrounding mountains, this cozy home is not to be missed. Near freeways, this location boasts an easy commute to all parts of metropolitan LA, SFV, and SGV.