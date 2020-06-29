10800 Mount Gleason

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Two bedroom One Bath Home with Large yard. - Will show soon.



This spacious two bedroom one bath home is located in the heart of Tujunga. Kitchen has a lot of cabinet space and comes with a stove. The kitchen has a back door that leads to a very spacious fenced in back yard. The one car garage features hookups for the washer and dryer as well as a long driveway for additional parking. House also comes with a shed in the back yard for extra storage space. The yard has new landscaping and a gardener is included to maintenance the yard. Hallway also has built in cabinets for additional storage space. No utilities are included. Come check out this home.



(RLNE5587495)