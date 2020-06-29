10800 Mount Gleason

Amenities
Two bedroom One Bath Home with Large yard. - Will show soon.
This spacious two bedroom one bath home is located in the heart of Tujunga. Kitchen has a lot of cabinet space and comes with a stove. The kitchen has a back door that leads to a very spacious fenced in back yard. The one car garage features hookups for the washer and dryer as well as a long driveway for additional parking. House also comes with a shed in the back yard for extra storage space. The yard has new landscaping and a gardener is included to maintenance the yard. Hallway also has built in cabinets for additional storage space. No utilities are included. Come check out this home.
To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.
(RLNE5587495)