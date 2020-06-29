All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10800 Mount Gleason.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10800 Mount Gleason
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

10800 Mount Gleason

10800 Mount Gleason Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10800 Mount Gleason Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two bedroom One Bath Home with Large yard. - Will show soon.

This spacious two bedroom one bath home is located in the heart of Tujunga. Kitchen has a lot of cabinet space and comes with a stove. The kitchen has a back door that leads to a very spacious fenced in back yard. The one car garage features hookups for the washer and dryer as well as a long driveway for additional parking. House also comes with a shed in the back yard for extra storage space. The yard has new landscaping and a gardener is included to maintenance the yard. Hallway also has built in cabinets for additional storage space. No utilities are included. Come check out this home.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

(RLNE5587495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10800 Mount Gleason have any available units?
10800 Mount Gleason doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10800 Mount Gleason have?
Some of 10800 Mount Gleason's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10800 Mount Gleason currently offering any rent specials?
10800 Mount Gleason is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10800 Mount Gleason pet-friendly?
Yes, 10800 Mount Gleason is pet friendly.
Does 10800 Mount Gleason offer parking?
Yes, 10800 Mount Gleason offers parking.
Does 10800 Mount Gleason have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10800 Mount Gleason offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10800 Mount Gleason have a pool?
No, 10800 Mount Gleason does not have a pool.
Does 10800 Mount Gleason have accessible units?
No, 10800 Mount Gleason does not have accessible units.
Does 10800 Mount Gleason have units with dishwashers?
No, 10800 Mount Gleason does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College