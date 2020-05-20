All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10790 ROSE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10790 ROSE Avenue
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:30 AM

10790 ROSE Avenue

10790 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10790 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful newly remodeled condo that feels just like a private home in a modern, well-maintained newer Westside Village building. Walk in to a lovely living room with high ceilings, a grand new fireplace and newly engineered wood floors with access to a large furnished patio great for entertaining with bbq and storage, a bright remodeled gourmet kitchen with newer appliances and access to the patio, a counter space with bar stools, washer and dryer in unit, two large master bedroom suites with walk in closets and complete bathrooms, powder room for guest. This unit offers plenty closets spaces, guest closet and 2 linen closets as well as vanities in each bathroom. The building amenities include a gym, spa, and pool. There are 2 tandem parking spaces, as well as plenty of guest parking. close to Palms Elementary and middle school

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10790 ROSE Avenue have any available units?
10790 ROSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10790 ROSE Avenue have?
Some of 10790 ROSE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10790 ROSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10790 ROSE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10790 ROSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10790 ROSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10790 ROSE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10790 ROSE Avenue offers parking.
Does 10790 ROSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10790 ROSE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10790 ROSE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10790 ROSE Avenue has a pool.
Does 10790 ROSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10790 ROSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10790 ROSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10790 ROSE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The View
3460 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College