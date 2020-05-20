10790 ROSE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub

Beautiful newly remodeled condo that feels just like a private home in a modern, well-maintained newer Westside Village building. Walk in to a lovely living room with high ceilings, a grand new fireplace and newly engineered wood floors with access to a large furnished patio great for entertaining with bbq and storage, a bright remodeled gourmet kitchen with newer appliances and access to the patio, a counter space with bar stools, washer and dryer in unit, two large master bedroom suites with walk in closets and complete bathrooms, powder room for guest. This unit offers plenty closets spaces, guest closet and 2 linen closets as well as vanities in each bathroom. The building amenities include a gym, spa, and pool. There are 2 tandem parking spaces, as well as plenty of guest parking. close to Palms Elementary and middle school