10769 ASHTON Avenue

Amenities
Incredible opportunity to lease lower unit in a wonderful Duplex in prime Westwood location. In the excellent Warner School District & walking distance to schools, UCLA, shopping, dining & entertainment, this state of the art 3bd/2.5ba, approx. 3,000 sq.ft. unit features hardwood & travertine floors, granite counter tops, crown molding, recess lighting, large windows throughout. Features formal living & dining rooms, breakfast area off the gourmet kitchen, pantry & laundry areas. In the luxurious Master Suite, indulge in the jacuzzi bathtub & the steam shower with dual shower heads. Extra long double sink, travertine floors & marble complete this spa like master bath. Entertain in the extra large family room fully equipped with 82" TV, wet bar, pool table & French doors leading to private backyard. Available for short term and available furnished. Please call for pricing.