Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

10769 ASHTON Avenue

10769 Ashton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10769 Ashton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool table
hot tub
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool table
hot tub
Incredible opportunity to lease lower unit in a wonderful Duplex in prime Westwood location. In the excellent Warner School District & walking distance to schools, UCLA, shopping, dining & entertainment, this state of the art 3bd/2.5ba, approx. 3,000 sq.ft. unit features hardwood & travertine floors, granite counter tops, crown molding, recess lighting, large windows throughout. Features formal living & dining rooms, breakfast area off the gourmet kitchen, pantry & laundry areas. In the luxurious Master Suite, indulge in the jacuzzi bathtub & the steam shower with dual shower heads. Extra long double sink, travertine floors & marble complete this spa like master bath. Entertain in the extra large family room fully equipped with 82" TV, wet bar, pool table & French doors leading to private backyard. Available for short term and available furnished. Please call for pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10769 ASHTON Avenue have any available units?
10769 ASHTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10769 ASHTON Avenue have?
Some of 10769 ASHTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10769 ASHTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10769 ASHTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10769 ASHTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10769 ASHTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10769 ASHTON Avenue offer parking?
No, 10769 ASHTON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10769 ASHTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10769 ASHTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10769 ASHTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 10769 ASHTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10769 ASHTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10769 ASHTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10769 ASHTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10769 ASHTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
