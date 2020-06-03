10769 ASHTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool table hot tub

Incredible opportunity to lease lower unit in a wonderful Duplex in prime Westwood location. In the excellent Warner School District & walking distance to schools, UCLA, shopping, dining & entertainment, this state of the art 3bd/2.5ba, approx. 3,000 sq.ft. unit features hardwood & travertine floors, granite counter tops, crown molding, recess lighting, large windows throughout. Features formal living & dining rooms, breakfast area off the gourmet kitchen, pantry & laundry areas. In the luxurious Master Suite, indulge in the jacuzzi bathtub & the steam shower with dual shower heads. Extra long double sink, travertine floors & marble complete this spa like master bath. Entertain in the extra large family room fully equipped with 82" TV, wet bar, pool table & French doors leading to private backyard. Available for short term and available furnished. Please call for pricing.