Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:43 AM

10760 Rose Ave.

10760 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10760 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
13th Month Free if Lease start by June 15th or sooner Control access building with year around heated lap pool with beautiful patio furniture to enjoy. Outdoor BBQ, gym, laundry on site and secured parking. Close proximity to UCLA, Culver City, Santa Monica and Beverly Hills.
Remodeled. Tenant Pays All Utilities. **Photos may be of a similar unit**.

Amenities: Bbq, Gated, Laundry, Pool, Hardwood Floors Throughout.
Appliances: Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave.
Parking: 1 Parking Spot
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/west-los-angeles-2-bed-2-bath/1177/

IT490610 - IT49SM1177

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10760 Rose Ave. have any available units?
10760 Rose Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10760 Rose Ave. have?
Some of 10760 Rose Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10760 Rose Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10760 Rose Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10760 Rose Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 10760 Rose Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10760 Rose Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10760 Rose Ave. does offer parking.
Does 10760 Rose Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10760 Rose Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10760 Rose Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 10760 Rose Ave. has a pool.
Does 10760 Rose Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10760 Rose Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10760 Rose Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10760 Rose Ave. has units with dishwashers.
