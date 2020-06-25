All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2

1076 South Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1076 South Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo unit is located in the PICO neighborhood in Los Angeles. Restaurants, groceries, coffee shops, and bus stops are just within a five-minute walking radius. Inside, the condo features hardwood and a fireplace to cozy up to. The beautiful white-themed kitchen with an orange feature wall is adorned with milky white cupboards, white tiled countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with extra room for storage. The rooms are bright and sun-filled thanks to tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, yet still well-lit at night courtesy of strategically-placed overhead lighting fixtures. A sliding glass door in the living room leads to the balcony with a view of the neighborhood. The unit has central A/C, gas heating system, battery operated smoke detector, and an in-unit washer and dryer.

The underground garage has 2 tandem parking spaces.

The community has a Spanish-style courtyard.

Small pets are welcome with a deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are gas, electricity, cable, internet, and cleaning. Landlords responsibilities are water, trash, and HOA fees.

Walkscore: 86 Very Walkable
Most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby Parks: Price Playground, Hancock Park, La Cienega Park, and West Wilshire Recreation Center.

Nearby Schools:
Carthay Center Elementary - 0.39 mile, 4/10
Hancock Park Elementary School - 0.96 mile, 8/10
Fairfax Senior High School - 1.94 miles, 6/10
Emerson Community Charter School - 4.16 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
28 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
728 Metro Rapid Line - 0.0 mile
780 Metro Rapid Line - 0.1 mile
217 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5248868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.

