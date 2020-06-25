1076 South Orange Grove Ave Unit 2

Amenities

This two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo unit is located in the PICO neighborhood in Los Angeles. Restaurants, groceries, coffee shops, and bus stops are just within a five-minute walking radius. Inside, the condo features hardwood and a fireplace to cozy up to. The beautiful white-themed kitchen with an orange feature wall is adorned with milky white cupboards, white tiled countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with extra room for storage. The rooms are bright and sun-filled thanks to tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, yet still well-lit at night courtesy of strategically-placed overhead lighting fixtures. A sliding glass door in the living room leads to the balcony with a view of the neighborhood. The unit has central A/C, gas heating system, battery operated smoke detector, and an in-unit washer and dryer.



The underground garage has 2 tandem parking spaces.



The community has a Spanish-style courtyard.



Small pets are welcome with a deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are gas, electricity, cable, internet, and cleaning. Landlords responsibilities are water, trash, and HOA fees.



Walkscore: 86 Very Walkable

Most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby Parks: Price Playground, Hancock Park, La Cienega Park, and West Wilshire Recreation Center.



Nearby Schools:

Carthay Center Elementary - 0.39 mile, 4/10

Hancock Park Elementary School - 0.96 mile, 8/10

Fairfax Senior High School - 1.94 miles, 6/10

Emerson Community Charter School - 4.16 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

28 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile

728 Metro Rapid Line - 0.0 mile

780 Metro Rapid Line - 0.1 mile

217 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile



(RLNE5248868)