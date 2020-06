Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home on a tree-lined street in Westside Village. Gourmet eat -in kitchen with high end appliances. Remodeled bathrooms and a master suite that leads to a truly spectacular large yard that is ideal for garden parties!!! Hardwood floors throughout. The photos speak for themselves and so does the neighborhood. Close to top rated restaurants and shops as well as Clover Elementary School. The location can't be beat. It's the real deal!! Also for sale at $1,650,000.