All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10751 Woodward Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10751 Woodward Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10751 Woodward Ave

10751 N Woodward Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10751 N Woodward Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, an extended drive, and a fenced yard with a covered entrance, while the backyard offers a large patio area, drive entrance through a gate in the privacy fence, and a small deck area for your enjoyment. The interior features hardwood flooring, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and spacious bedrooms with plush carpeting for your enjoyment. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stylish tile flooring, updated appliances, and granite countertops for your culinary enjoyment. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10751 Woodward Ave have any available units?
10751 Woodward Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10751 Woodward Ave have?
Some of 10751 Woodward Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10751 Woodward Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10751 Woodward Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10751 Woodward Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10751 Woodward Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10751 Woodward Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10751 Woodward Ave offers parking.
Does 10751 Woodward Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10751 Woodward Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10751 Woodward Ave have a pool?
No, 10751 Woodward Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10751 Woodward Ave have accessible units?
No, 10751 Woodward Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10751 Woodward Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10751 Woodward Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College