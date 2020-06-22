10751 Woodward Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, an extended drive, and a fenced yard with a covered entrance, while the backyard offers a large patio area, drive entrance through a gate in the privacy fence, and a small deck area for your enjoyment. The interior features hardwood flooring, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and spacious bedrooms with plush carpeting for your enjoyment. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stylish tile flooring, updated appliances, and granite countertops for your culinary enjoyment. Make this your home and apply today!