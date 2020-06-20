10751 Wilshire Boulevard Apt. 1003

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage media room sauna

Spacious 1 bed + 1.5 bath condo on 10th Floor building on the Wilshire Corridor in Westwood - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343 or email stephan@lapmg.com



Here's the VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sl6eoUh3ybI



Stunning and very elegant 1 bedroom - 1.5 bath situated in one of the most desirable locations in the Westwood-Beverly Hills area the well-known Wilshire Selby West tower.



Features include :

-Bright view featuring an open floor plan

-Fresh paint

-Large living room with beautiful wood floor

-Spacious kitchen with beautiful cabinets and elegant countertop

-Kitchen includes stainless steel dishwasher, oven, microwave and fridge

-Dining area with wine cellar

-Powder room

-Large bedroom with carpet and large and deep closet

-Spacious Bathroom with bathtub and standing shower

-Lots of closets spaces

-Central heating and cooling system

-Assigned parking in gated garage

-On site shared laundry

-Water and Trash are included in the rent

-The building includes a swimming pool, sauna facilities, 24-hour security.



Fantastic prime location : near freeway access and public transportation, close to UCLA and Westwood Village with all its fabulous restaurants, movie theaters, shopping centers, Hammer museum and the huge Equinox Gymnasium



Rent Amount: $ 2,850 per month

Security Deposit Amount: $ 2,850 on Approved Credit

$35 application fee per adult applicant



Pet Policy :

25lb Weight Maximum

$ 250 Pet Deposit

$ 25 Pet Rent per month per pet



(RLNE5817258)