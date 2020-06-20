All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

10751 Wilshire Boulevard Apt. 1003

10751 Wilshire Boulevard · (805) 953-7343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10751 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 10751 Wilshire Boulevard Apt. 1003 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 853 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
sauna
Spacious 1 bed + 1.5 bath condo on 10th Floor building on the Wilshire Corridor in Westwood - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343 or email stephan@lapmg.com

Here's the VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sl6eoUh3ybI

Stunning and very elegant 1 bedroom - 1.5 bath situated in one of the most desirable locations in the Westwood-Beverly Hills area the well-known Wilshire Selby West tower.

Features include :
-Bright view featuring an open floor plan
-Fresh paint 
-Large living room with beautiful wood floor
-Spacious kitchen with beautiful cabinets and elegant countertop
-Kitchen includes stainless steel dishwasher, oven, microwave and fridge
-Dining area with wine cellar
-Powder room
-Large bedroom with carpet and large and deep closet
-Spacious Bathroom with bathtub and standing shower
-Lots of closets spaces
-Central heating and cooling system
-Assigned parking in gated garage
-On site shared laundry
-Water and Trash are included in the rent
-The building includes a swimming pool, sauna facilities, 24-hour security.

Fantastic prime location : near freeway access and public transportation, close to UCLA and Westwood Village with all its fabulous restaurants, movie theaters, shopping centers, Hammer museum and the huge Equinox Gymnasium

Rent Amount: $ 2,850 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 2,850 on Approved Credit
$35 application fee per adult applicant

Pet Policy :
25lb Weight Maximum
$ 250 Pet Deposit
$ 25 Pet Rent per month per pet

(RLNE5817258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

