10738 NATIONAL Boulevard

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous updated 2 story town home with a private yard & direct garage access 2-car garage. Open bright & spacious like a single family residence. Living room comes with wood look-alike tile flooring, a gas fireplace, and skylight. Two sliding glass doors open to the fenced backyard with cute landscaping. Large open gourmet kitchen comes with a farm house sink and lots of white cabinet spaces . Recessed lights. Newer stone countertop. Three large upstairs bedrooms with carpet including a master suite w/cathedral ceiling, double sinks w stone counter top. Upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer. Central A/C. Centrally located near Century City Westfield Shopping Mall, easy access to freeways and Metro Expo Line. On site pool and tennis court to enjoy. Overland Avenue Elementary. Agent, it is important that you read private and showing remarks before showing.