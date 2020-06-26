All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

10738 NATIONAL Boulevard

10738 National Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10738 National Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous updated 2 story town home with a private yard & direct garage access 2-car garage. Open bright & spacious like a single family residence. Living room comes with wood look-alike tile flooring, a gas fireplace, and skylight. Two sliding glass doors open to the fenced backyard with cute landscaping. Large open gourmet kitchen comes with a farm house sink and lots of white cabinet spaces . Recessed lights. Newer stone countertop. Three large upstairs bedrooms with carpet including a master suite w/cathedral ceiling, double sinks w stone counter top. Upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer. Central A/C. Centrally located near Century City Westfield Shopping Mall, easy access to freeways and Metro Expo Line. On site pool and tennis court to enjoy. Overland Avenue Elementary. Agent, it is important that you read private and showing remarks before showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

