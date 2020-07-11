10725 OHIO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher elevator microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Contemporary condo in the heart of Westwood. This westside gem features a very expansive 2 bed 2 bath floor plan with a separate laundry room in the unit. The Home is centrally located in the most sought after pocket of the westside- just minutes away from Westwood Village, Century City, Beverly Hills and UCLA. The property is located in a very quiet neighborhood with plenty of trees for a nice walk and near all desired shops, restaurants and gourmet markets. Photos are virtually staged.