Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10725 OHIO Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

10725 OHIO Avenue

10725 Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10725 Ohio Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Contemporary condo in the heart of Westwood. This westside gem features a very expansive 2 bed 2 bath floor plan with a separate laundry room in the unit. The Home is centrally located in the most sought after pocket of the westside- just minutes away from Westwood Village, Century City, Beverly Hills and UCLA. The property is located in a very quiet neighborhood with plenty of trees for a nice walk and near all desired shops, restaurants and gourmet markets. Photos are virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10725 OHIO Avenue have any available units?
10725 OHIO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10725 OHIO Avenue have?
Some of 10725 OHIO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10725 OHIO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10725 OHIO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10725 OHIO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10725 OHIO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10725 OHIO Avenue offer parking?
No, 10725 OHIO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10725 OHIO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10725 OHIO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10725 OHIO Avenue have a pool?
No, 10725 OHIO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10725 OHIO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10725 OHIO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10725 OHIO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10725 OHIO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
