10721 Cedros Ave

patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely 4 bedroom pool home on cul-de-sac street - Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and window overlooking pool plus sliding door to patio. Breakfast bar and dining area off kitchen. Cozy fireplace in living room with tile flooring and 2nd sliding doors to patio.4 nice sized carpeted bedrooms. Master bedroom has private bathroom and 3rd sliding doors to patio.Dual pane windows to keep the noise out and the cool in! Great back yard with covered patio and swimming poolperfect for entertaining!

2 car garage with direct access to house. Central air.



Located just south of the 118 freeway east of Woodman Ave and Arleta Ave. The property is vacant and available. You are welcome to go by any time and check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give polly a call at 818-886-Rent (7368) to schedule an appointment!



Rent includes gardener and pool service. House income of 3x the rent amount + good credit with FICO scores of 620 or better and fully verifiable income only need apply. Minimum one year lease. Available now.



Schools: San Jose Elementary, Porter Middle School, Kennedy Senior High School



(RLNE3499232)