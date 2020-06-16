All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10721 Cedros Ave
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

10721 Cedros Ave

10721 Cedros Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10721 Cedros Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom pool home on cul-de-sac street - Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and window overlooking pool plus sliding door to patio. Breakfast bar and dining area off kitchen. Cozy fireplace in living room with tile flooring and 2nd sliding doors to patio.4 nice sized carpeted bedrooms. Master bedroom has private bathroom and 3rd sliding doors to patio.Dual pane windows to keep the noise out and the cool in! Great back yard with covered patio and swimming poolperfect for entertaining!
2 car garage with direct access to house. Central air.

Located just south of the 118 freeway east of Woodman Ave and Arleta Ave. The property is vacant and available. You are welcome to go by any time and check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give polly a call at 818-886-Rent (7368) to schedule an appointment!

Rent includes gardener and pool service. House income of 3x the rent amount + good credit with FICO scores of 620 or better and fully verifiable income only need apply. Minimum one year lease. Available now.

Schools: San Jose Elementary, Porter Middle School, Kennedy Senior High School

Above information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. LIC #01370680

(RLNE3499232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10721 Cedros Ave have any available units?
10721 Cedros Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10721 Cedros Ave have?
Some of 10721 Cedros Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10721 Cedros Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10721 Cedros Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10721 Cedros Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10721 Cedros Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10721 Cedros Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10721 Cedros Ave offers parking.
Does 10721 Cedros Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10721 Cedros Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10721 Cedros Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10721 Cedros Ave has a pool.
Does 10721 Cedros Ave have accessible units?
No, 10721 Cedros Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10721 Cedros Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10721 Cedros Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

