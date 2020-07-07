1072 West 25th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage hot tub

Beautiful back house for rent! Complete remodeled property. Freshly painted and all new stainless steel appliances for a nice modern look. Appliances include oven and stove, french door refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Prepare meals and serve on new white marble counter tops. Unit features pebble flooring for spa style showers. For your convenience property features a 2 - Car Garage which includes washer and dryer hookups inside!



For more information please text or call Amy (310)831-0123.



**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**



**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : AMY@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**

