All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1072 West 25th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1072 West 25th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1072 West 25th Street

1072 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1072 West 25th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
Beautiful back house for rent! Complete remodeled property. Freshly painted and all new stainless steel appliances for a nice modern look. Appliances include oven and stove, french door refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Prepare meals and serve on new white marble counter tops. Unit features pebble flooring for spa style showers. For your convenience property features a 2 - Car Garage which includes washer and dryer hookups inside!

For more information please text or call Amy (310)831-0123.

**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**

**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : AMY@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1072 West 25th Street have any available units?
1072 West 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1072 West 25th Street have?
Some of 1072 West 25th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1072 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1072 West 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1072 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1072 West 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1072 West 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1072 West 25th Street offers parking.
Does 1072 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1072 West 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1072 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 1072 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1072 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 1072 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1072 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1072 West 25th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College