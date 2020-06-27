All apartments in Los Angeles
10718 Swinton Avenue
10718 Swinton Avenue

10718 Swinton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10718 Swinton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very Clean 3 Bedroom 2 bath Single family home , Safe completely fenced in on quiet tree-lined street. Large Kitchen with "breakfast counter", garden window ,easy clean luxury vinyl flooring .
There is a glass sliding door to enclosed patio/bonus room that leads to back yard. Appliances include large stainless steel refrigerator with icemaker ,dishwasher ,full size washer & gas dryer.
Large driveway with covered carport is big enough for a small RV & plus there's a 2 car garage and additional street parking
En suite master bedroom leads to private bath with plenty of natural light streaming through lots of windows, All rooms have OAK Hardwood floors & ceiling fans 1 bedroom has walk-in closet,

close to fwy(5,118,405,210) small pet ok with pet deposit. (no large or aggressive dogs please!)
Fruit bearing lemon and orange trees on property & gardener included

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12524152

(RLNE5109121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10718 Swinton Avenue have any available units?
10718 Swinton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10718 Swinton Avenue have?
Some of 10718 Swinton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10718 Swinton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10718 Swinton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10718 Swinton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10718 Swinton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10718 Swinton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10718 Swinton Avenue offers parking.
Does 10718 Swinton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10718 Swinton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10718 Swinton Avenue have a pool?
No, 10718 Swinton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10718 Swinton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10718 Swinton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10718 Swinton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10718 Swinton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
