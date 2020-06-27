10718 Swinton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very Clean 3 Bedroom 2 bath Single family home , Safe completely fenced in on quiet tree-lined street. Large Kitchen with "breakfast counter", garden window ,easy clean luxury vinyl flooring .

There is a glass sliding door to enclosed patio/bonus room that leads to back yard. Appliances include large stainless steel refrigerator with icemaker ,dishwasher ,full size washer & gas dryer.

Large driveway with covered carport is big enough for a small RV & plus there's a 2 car garage and additional street parking

En suite master bedroom leads to private bath with plenty of natural light streaming through lots of windows, All rooms have OAK Hardwood floors & ceiling fans 1 bedroom has walk-in closet,



close to fwy(5,118,405,210) small pet ok with pet deposit. (no large or aggressive dogs please!)

Fruit bearing lemon and orange trees on property & gardener included



