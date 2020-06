10707 MISSOURI Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

THIS IS A RARE OPPORTUNITY LOCATED IN A PRIME SCHOOL DISTRICT. NEWER CONSTRUCTION AFFORDING SOPHISTICATION, ELEGANCE AND GRACE INVITES YOU IN TO JUST RELAX AND ENJOY ESTATE LIVING IN A CONDOMINIUM SETTING. THE BUILDING IS 4 STORIES / 8 UNITS / 2 UNITS PER FLOOR. NO COMMON WALLS. REAL CHERRY WOOD FLOORS FIREPLACE SUNLIT SPACIOUS FLOOR PLANS WITH FRENCH WINDOWS & DOORS THROUGHOUT. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH THE FINEST APPLIANCES BY," FISHER & PAYKEL" CONSISTING OF GAS RANGE/OVEN , TWO DISHWASHERS. FABULOUS BLACK & SAPHIRE GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, REAL LIGHT WOOD & GLASS CUSTOM CABINETRY WITH SEPARATE BREAKFAST RNOOK & DINNING ROOM.Quiet neighborhood close to century city. beverly hills and Santa Monica.