10671 WILKINS Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available Now! Any lease term considered. Beautiful and Quiet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the heart of westwood/century city. Very clean condo on a beautiful and quiet street. Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished second floor unit.Gated secure entry, intercom. Rent includes utilities. Master bedroom has Cal king bed, en suite bathroom, and built in CA closet. Guest bedroom has queen casper bed, built in closet, desk and bathroom with walk in shower couple steps from room.Fully furnished, kitchen fully stocked, linens and towels provided, two flat screen tvs with Roku for streaming. Central A/C and heat. Gas Fireplace.Patio. One shared wall, no unit overhead. Quiet 6 unit building, Quiet neighbors. Great location! 5 minutes to UCLA , Century City, Beverly Hills. 15 min to Santa Monica, WeHo, and easy access to 405/10 fwys.