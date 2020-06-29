All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

10671 WILKINS Avenue

10671 Wilkins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10671 Wilkins Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Now! Any lease term considered. Beautiful and Quiet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the heart of westwood/century city. Very clean condo on a beautiful and quiet street. Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished second floor unit.Gated secure entry, intercom. Rent includes utilities. Master bedroom has Cal king bed, en suite bathroom, and built in CA closet. Guest bedroom has queen casper bed, built in closet, desk and bathroom with walk in shower couple steps from room.Fully furnished, kitchen fully stocked, linens and towels provided, two flat screen tvs with Roku for streaming. Central A/C and heat. Gas Fireplace.Patio. One shared wall, no unit overhead. Quiet 6 unit building, Quiet neighbors. Great location! 5 minutes to UCLA , Century City, Beverly Hills. 15 min to Santa Monica, WeHo, and easy access to 405/10 fwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10671 WILKINS Avenue have any available units?
10671 WILKINS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10671 WILKINS Avenue have?
Some of 10671 WILKINS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10671 WILKINS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10671 WILKINS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10671 WILKINS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10671 WILKINS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10671 WILKINS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10671 WILKINS Avenue offers parking.
Does 10671 WILKINS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10671 WILKINS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10671 WILKINS Avenue have a pool?
No, 10671 WILKINS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10671 WILKINS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10671 WILKINS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10671 WILKINS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10671 WILKINS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
