Los Angeles, CA
10670 ASHTON Avenue
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

10670 ASHTON Avenue

10670 Ashton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10670 Ashton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Stunning New Construction Contemporary 6 bed/5.5 bath with elevator. Clean lines & warm, modern designer finishes, high ceilings and incredible indoor /outdoor flow w/ patios & balconies off each room. Privately gated and landscaped and filled with natural light throughout. Open entertainer's floor plan includes living room w/ fireplace & bi-fold door to tranquil front patio w/ fountain. Dining room with soffit ceiling leads to chef's kitchen with island and stainless steel Thermador appliances opening to sunny family room with builtins and bi-fold doors opening to backyard patio, pool & spa. Floating stairs lead to lounge area & 4 upstairs bedrooms including master suite with walk-in closet, large balcony w/ treetop views & spa bathroom w/ dual basins, steam shower & soaking tub. Lower level with media room, bar w/ sink & wine fridge, laundry room, direct access garage & 6th bedroom w/ bath. Close proximity to Westwood Village, UCLA & Westfield Century City Mall. Fairburn Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10670 ASHTON Avenue have any available units?
10670 ASHTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10670 ASHTON Avenue have?
Some of 10670 ASHTON Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10670 ASHTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10670 ASHTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10670 ASHTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10670 ASHTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10670 ASHTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10670 ASHTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 10670 ASHTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10670 ASHTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10670 ASHTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10670 ASHTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 10670 ASHTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10670 ASHTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10670 ASHTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10670 ASHTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
