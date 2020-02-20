10670 ASHTON Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room new construction

Stunning New Construction Contemporary 6 bed/5.5 bath with elevator. Clean lines & warm, modern designer finishes, high ceilings and incredible indoor /outdoor flow w/ patios & balconies off each room. Privately gated and landscaped and filled with natural light throughout. Open entertainer's floor plan includes living room w/ fireplace & bi-fold door to tranquil front patio w/ fountain. Dining room with soffit ceiling leads to chef's kitchen with island and stainless steel Thermador appliances opening to sunny family room with builtins and bi-fold doors opening to backyard patio, pool & spa. Floating stairs lead to lounge area & 4 upstairs bedrooms including master suite with walk-in closet, large balcony w/ treetop views & spa bathroom w/ dual basins, steam shower & soaking tub. Lower level with media room, bar w/ sink & wine fridge, laundry room, direct access garage & 6th bedroom w/ bath. Close proximity to Westwood Village, UCLA & Westfield Century City Mall. Fairburn Elementary.