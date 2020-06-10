10651 Fitzroy Ave.

Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage style house with a fenced yard - Will show Sunday 11/3 from 10-10:30



Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath cottage style house with a fenced yard. Wood and woodlike floors in living room dinning room, and kitchen. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave and stackable washer & dryer come with the home. Custom paint colors throughout. 3 window a/c units. Walk in closet in master. Private detached garage in back. Rear master offers wood deck overlooking yard. Fenced front yard. Very private.



