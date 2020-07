Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool hot tub

Wonderful Westwood location! Close to UCLA, Westfield Mall, shops and restaurants. This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo boasts a large living room with fireplace and a wet bar. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances that is open to the dining and living room area. Master suite has walk in closets and a separate tub and shower. Washer and dryer are in the unit. 2 tandem subterranean parking spots. Building facilities include a pool and spa. Close to the freeway.