10641 Missouri Ave #402

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

10641 Missouri Avenue #402 -



PENTHOUSE WITH CITY VIEWS! This premier, contemporary three bedroom and three bathroom penthouse, boasts a spacious and bright, open floor plan in one of Westwood's most sought-after neighborhoods, closely nestled between world-class shopping & dining at Westfield Century City, Sawtelle's hip restaurants and dessert shops, UCLA, and Google's future One Westside tech offices. This well-designed penthouse unit with custom painted walls features a large master suite with huge walk-in closet, covered balcony, and a private roof top deck perfect for entertaining. Laundry in unit, Central heating & A/C, Side-by-side parking in gated secured garage. Acclaimed Westwood Charter Elementary. Elevator in building. Be prepared to cherish this healthy lifestyle and exclusive living.



