Los Angeles, CA
10641 Missouri Ave #402
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

10641 Missouri Ave #402

10641 Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10641 Missouri Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
10641 Missouri Avenue #402 -

PENTHOUSE WITH CITY VIEWS! This premier, contemporary three bedroom and three bathroom penthouse, boasts a spacious and bright, open floor plan in one of Westwood's most sought-after neighborhoods, closely nestled between world-class shopping & dining at Westfield Century City, Sawtelle's hip restaurants and dessert shops, UCLA, and Google's future One Westside tech offices. This well-designed penthouse unit with custom painted walls features a large master suite with huge walk-in closet, covered balcony, and a private roof top deck perfect for entertaining. Laundry in unit, Central heating & A/C, Side-by-side parking in gated secured garage. Acclaimed Westwood Charter Elementary. Elevator in building. Be prepared to cherish this healthy lifestyle and exclusive living.

(RLNE5347401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10641 Missouri Ave #402 have any available units?
10641 Missouri Ave #402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10641 Missouri Ave #402 have?
Some of 10641 Missouri Ave #402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10641 Missouri Ave #402 currently offering any rent specials?
10641 Missouri Ave #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10641 Missouri Ave #402 pet-friendly?
No, 10641 Missouri Ave #402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10641 Missouri Ave #402 offer parking?
Yes, 10641 Missouri Ave #402 offers parking.
Does 10641 Missouri Ave #402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10641 Missouri Ave #402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10641 Missouri Ave #402 have a pool?
No, 10641 Missouri Ave #402 does not have a pool.
Does 10641 Missouri Ave #402 have accessible units?
No, 10641 Missouri Ave #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 10641 Missouri Ave #402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10641 Missouri Ave #402 does not have units with dishwashers.

