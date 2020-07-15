All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
10636 Woodley Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10636 Woodley Avenue

10636 N Woodley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10636 N Woodley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

Walk up the stairs to a top floor condominium in one of the best communities in Granada Hills, CONTINENTAL VILLAGE. This 2 bedroom & 1 bath features an open floor plan that is great for enjoying company and opens up to a private balcony. This top floor unit has been remodeled throughout with new flooring and a kitchen with new countertops, gas range, and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a generous walk-in closet with built-in drawers. The community has a large pool and sits with convenient access to schools, restaurants, grocery stores and both the 118 and 405 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10636 Woodley Avenue have any available units?
10636 Woodley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10636 Woodley Avenue have?
Some of 10636 Woodley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10636 Woodley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10636 Woodley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10636 Woodley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10636 Woodley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10636 Woodley Avenue offer parking?
No, 10636 Woodley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10636 Woodley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10636 Woodley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10636 Woodley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10636 Woodley Avenue has a pool.
Does 10636 Woodley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10636 Woodley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10636 Woodley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10636 Woodley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
