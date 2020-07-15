10636 Woodley Avenue

Amenities

Walk up the stairs to a top floor condominium in one of the best communities in Granada Hills, CONTINENTAL VILLAGE. This 2 bedroom & 1 bath features an open floor plan that is great for enjoying company and opens up to a private balcony. This top floor unit has been remodeled throughout with new flooring and a kitchen with new countertops, gas range, and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a generous walk-in closet with built-in drawers. The community has a large pool and sits with convenient access to schools, restaurants, grocery stores and both the 118 and 405 freeways.