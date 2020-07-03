10625 Mt. Gleason Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3215698068 ---- 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath plus office and bonus room off one of the bedrooms. Wood Burning Fireplace Built in Cabinetry Ample Storage, Large Closets Covered Patio Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer, Cooktop and Oven 2 Car Garage and large Driveway for Ample Parking Small Pet (20 lbs or less) with increase to security deposit Renters Insurance will be required. Excellent Credit Required. -Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms. This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management. Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you. Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825 Cal DRE 00659141