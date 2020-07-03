All apartments in Los Angeles
10625 Mt. Gleason Ave
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:46 PM

10625 Mt. Gleason Ave

10625 Mount Gleason Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10625 Mount Gleason Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3215698068 ---- 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath plus office and bonus room off one of the bedrooms. Wood Burning Fireplace Built in Cabinetry Ample Storage, Large Closets Covered Patio Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer, Cooktop and Oven 2 Car Garage and large Driveway for Ample Parking Small Pet (20 lbs or less) with increase to security deposit Renters Insurance will be required. Excellent Credit Required. -Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms. This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management. Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you. Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825 Cal DRE 00659141

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

