Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Spanish-style 2 bedroom, 2 bath, two story duplex on quiet tree lined street. Private upstairs unit, features include stainless steel appliances, top of the line air conditioner, and hardwood floors throughout. Washer and dryer inside unit. Additional bonus area that can be used as a second living room or office. Fenced grassy backyard (shared). 2 car garage parking. Walk to restaurants and the Rancho Park Driving Range.