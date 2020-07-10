10621 Hillrose Circle

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious Mediterranean style hilltop home with stunning views of the Mountains and Hills! When you step inside this 5 bedroom 3 bath home that has over 3,400 sqft of living space you will be in awe of the formal living room which features a high ceiling, fireplace and stunning chandelier. Pass the family room and you will come to the gourmet kitchen with Italian cabinets, granite counters and an island that every chef will love. The first floor also features a bedroom with a bathroom, direct access to a three-car garage, and a sliding door leading to the beautiful yard. Walk up the travertine steps to the second floor, which features a Master Suite and remaining bedrooms. The Master Bathroom has dual sinks, a Jacuzzi tub, a standing shower, and custom built walk-in closet. The final touches of this home include beautiful archways, stunning windows, recessed lighting, wrought iron railings, and gorgeous chandeliers.