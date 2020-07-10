All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10621 Hillrose Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10621 Hillrose Circle
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

10621 Hillrose Circle

10621 Hillrose Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10621 Hillrose Circle, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious Mediterranean style hilltop home with stunning views of the Mountains and Hills! When you step inside this 5 bedroom 3 bath home that has over 3,400 sqft of living space you will be in awe of the formal living room which features a high ceiling, fireplace and stunning chandelier. Pass the family room and you will come to the gourmet kitchen with Italian cabinets, granite counters and an island that every chef will love. The first floor also features a bedroom with a bathroom, direct access to a three-car garage, and a sliding door leading to the beautiful yard. Walk up the travertine steps to the second floor, which features a Master Suite and remaining bedrooms. The Master Bathroom has dual sinks, a Jacuzzi tub, a standing shower, and custom built walk-in closet. The final touches of this home include beautiful archways, stunning windows, recessed lighting, wrought iron railings, and gorgeous chandeliers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10621 Hillrose Circle have any available units?
10621 Hillrose Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10621 Hillrose Circle have?
Some of 10621 Hillrose Circle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10621 Hillrose Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10621 Hillrose Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10621 Hillrose Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10621 Hillrose Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10621 Hillrose Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10621 Hillrose Circle offers parking.
Does 10621 Hillrose Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10621 Hillrose Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10621 Hillrose Circle have a pool?
No, 10621 Hillrose Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10621 Hillrose Circle have accessible units?
No, 10621 Hillrose Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10621 Hillrose Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10621 Hillrose Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90094
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College