1062 S Orange Grove Ave
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

1062 S Orange Grove Ave

1062 South Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1062 South Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Phenomenal 1BR near WEHO! It's MAJESTIC! Hurry! - Property Id: 152056

Hi Everyone! Stop by on Wednesday, September 18th at 12:00 PM for a quick viewing! Please try to be there at 12:00 PM, as I will not be there for too long. Hope you can make it by!

MY CELL: 213-640-9404

Incredible remodeled ONE BED in a beautiful neighborhood.
We are almost finished and ready to move you in!
West Hollywood is just a small drive away!

All modern and totally awesome! A massive 850 SQ FT layout. You NEED to see this one!

Parking spot included (If your car fits)
Owner pays water
HOOK-UPS for Washer/Dryer
Cat OK
No dogs
One year lease
Natural refinished wood floors
Quartz counter-tops
Lots of sunlight
Huge windows throughout
Oodles of cabinet space
Looking for immediate move-ins
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152056p
Property Id 152056

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5125849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1062 S Orange Grove Ave have any available units?
1062 S Orange Grove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1062 S Orange Grove Ave have?
Some of 1062 S Orange Grove Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1062 S Orange Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1062 S Orange Grove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1062 S Orange Grove Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1062 S Orange Grove Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1062 S Orange Grove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1062 S Orange Grove Ave offers parking.
Does 1062 S Orange Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1062 S Orange Grove Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1062 S Orange Grove Ave have a pool?
No, 1062 S Orange Grove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1062 S Orange Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 1062 S Orange Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1062 S Orange Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1062 S Orange Grove Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
