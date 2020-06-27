1062 S Orange Grove Ave

Amenities
Phenomenal 1BR near WEHO! It's MAJESTIC! Hurry! - Property Id: 152056
Hi Everyone! Stop by on Wednesday, September 18th at 12:00 PM for a quick viewing! Please try to be there at 12:00 PM, as I will not be there for too long. Hope you can make it by!
MY CELL: 213-640-9404
Incredible remodeled ONE BED in a beautiful neighborhood.
We are almost finished and ready to move you in!
West Hollywood is just a small drive away!
All modern and totally awesome! A massive 850 SQ FT layout. You NEED to see this one!
Parking spot included (If your car fits)
Owner pays water
HOOK-UPS for Washer/Dryer
Cat OK
No dogs
One year lease
Natural refinished wood floors
Quartz counter-tops
Lots of sunlight
Huge windows throughout
Oodles of cabinet space
Looking for immediate move-ins
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152056p
Property Id 152056
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5125849)