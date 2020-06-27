1062 S Orange Grove Ave

Amenities

Phenomenal 1BR near WEHO! It's MAJESTIC! Hurry! - Property Id: 152056



Hi Everyone! Stop by on Wednesday, September 18th at 12:00 PM for a quick viewing! Please try to be there at 12:00 PM, as I will not be there for too long. Hope you can make it by!



MY CELL: 213-640-9404



Incredible remodeled ONE BED in a beautiful neighborhood.

We are almost finished and ready to move you in!

West Hollywood is just a small drive away!



All modern and totally awesome! A massive 850 SQ FT layout. You NEED to see this one!



Parking spot included (If your car fits)

Owner pays water

HOOK-UPS for Washer/Dryer

Cat OK

No dogs

One year lease

Natural refinished wood floors

Quartz counter-tops

Lots of sunlight

Huge windows throughout

Oodles of cabinet space

Looking for immediate move-ins

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152056p

