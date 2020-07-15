10619 MELVIN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Welcome to this fabulous, highly sought after single story home in Porter Ranch that is perfect for your growing family!. This large 5 bedrooms 4 bath + guest home features gorgeous hardwood floors with inviting entrance. This beautiful home offers a grand entry to a formal room flowing to the dining area and Gorgeous kitchen, which opens to a Family room with fireplace. A large rear yard with built-in basketball court & easily maintained grounds. There are two large master suites one contains a large walk-in closet and the Second master has its own bathroom. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Crown Molding, Recessed Lights, Plenty of storage and laundry area.Kitchen Island Rare Expansive Yard with Patio Area for Outdoor Dining, Plenty of Room for a pool with a 17,522 lot size home. Other features include new hardwood floors, Guest home with a bonus room. Landscaping is drought friendly. Conveniently located close to freeway access, mall, and shopping markets.