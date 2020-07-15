All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10619 MELVIN Avenue

10619 Melvin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10619 Melvin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this fabulous, highly sought after single story home in Porter Ranch that is perfect for your growing family!. This large 5 bedrooms 4 bath + guest home features gorgeous hardwood floors with inviting entrance. This beautiful home offers a grand entry to a formal room flowing to the dining area and Gorgeous kitchen, which opens to a Family room with fireplace. A large rear yard with built-in basketball court & easily maintained grounds. There are two large master suites one contains a large walk-in closet and the Second master has its own bathroom. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Crown Molding, Recessed Lights, Plenty of storage and laundry area.Kitchen Island Rare Expansive Yard with Patio Area for Outdoor Dining, Plenty of Room for a pool with a 17,522 lot size home. Other features include new hardwood floors, Guest home with a bonus room. Landscaping is drought friendly. Conveniently located close to freeway access, mall, and shopping markets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10619 MELVIN Avenue have any available units?
10619 MELVIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10619 MELVIN Avenue have?
Some of 10619 MELVIN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10619 MELVIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10619 MELVIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10619 MELVIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10619 MELVIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10619 MELVIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10619 MELVIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 10619 MELVIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10619 MELVIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10619 MELVIN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10619 MELVIN Avenue has a pool.
Does 10619 MELVIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10619 MELVIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10619 MELVIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10619 MELVIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
