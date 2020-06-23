10590 Wilshire Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna valet service

Very well maintained light and bright West-facing 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in the full service Westholme right in the heart of the Wilshire Corridor. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, and microwave) as well as a washer and dryer. Spacious living room with a fireplace and access to the balcony. Master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom as well as a walk in closet. 2 parking spaces (not tandem). Some of the amenities include valet parking, doorman, rooftop deck, rooftop running track, rooftop sunbathing area, recreation area, BBQ, gym on the floor, sauna, exterior pool and spa, and more.