Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:43 PM

10590 Wilshire Boulevard

10590 Wilshire Boulevard · (818) 464-5707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10590 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
valet service
Very well maintained light and bright West-facing 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in the full service Westholme right in the heart of the Wilshire Corridor. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, and microwave) as well as a washer and dryer. Spacious living room with a fireplace and access to the balcony. Master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom as well as a walk in closet. 2 parking spaces (not tandem). Some of the amenities include valet parking, doorman, rooftop deck, rooftop running track, rooftop sunbathing area, recreation area, BBQ, gym on the floor, sauna, exterior pool and spa, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10590 Wilshire Boulevard have any available units?
10590 Wilshire Boulevard has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10590 Wilshire Boulevard have?
Some of 10590 Wilshire Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10590 Wilshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10590 Wilshire Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10590 Wilshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10590 Wilshire Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10590 Wilshire Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10590 Wilshire Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 10590 Wilshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10590 Wilshire Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10590 Wilshire Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10590 Wilshire Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10590 Wilshire Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10590 Wilshire Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10590 Wilshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10590 Wilshire Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
