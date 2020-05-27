1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue

Amenities
CUTE upstairs 1 bed 1 bathroom apartment with hardwood floors, tiled kitchen and bathroom, upgraded window treatment, TONS of windows, stove/fridge/microwave, washer and dryer, AND parking! This clean apartment with lots of character is located close to The Grove, The Beverly Center, Cedars, the 10fwy, Downtown, and West Hollywood.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.