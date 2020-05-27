1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

CUTE upstairs 1 bed 1 bathroom apartment with hardwood floors, tiled kitchen and bathroom, upgraded window treatment, TONS of windows, stove/fridge/microwave, washer and dryer, AND parking! This clean apartment with lots of character is located close to The Grove, The Beverly Center, Cedars, the 10fwy, Downtown, and West Hollywood.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.