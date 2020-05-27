All apartments in Los Angeles
1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue
1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue

1057 1/2 S Genesee Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1057 1/2 S Genesee Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
CUTE upstairs 1 bed 1 bathroom apartment with hardwood floors, tiled kitchen and bathroom, upgraded window treatment, TONS of windows, stove/fridge/microwave, washer and dryer, AND parking! This clean apartment with lots of character is located close to The Grove, The Beverly Center, Cedars, the 10fwy, Downtown, and West Hollywood.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue have any available units?
1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue have?
Some of 1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue offers parking.
Does 1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue have a pool?
No, 1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 1/2 South Genesee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

