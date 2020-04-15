10529 Clarkson Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Spanish Colonial home in the highly desirable neighborhood of Cheviot Hills. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with custom built-in hallway cabinets. beautiful hardwood and tile flooring throughout. The living room has a nice stone fireplace with lots of windows for plenty of natural light. The upgraded kitchen is equipped with a newer dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. Ductless, mini-split A/C units with remotes are located in the bedrooms, living room, and kitchen. Private backyard and patio is perfect for entertaining guests. Garage is used for storage with parking available on the driveway. Minutes to the 10 and 405 freeways and plenty of shopping and restaurants.