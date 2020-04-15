All apartments in Los Angeles
10529 Clarkson Road

10529 Clarkson Road
Location

10529 Clarkson Road, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Spanish Colonial home in the highly desirable neighborhood of Cheviot Hills. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with custom built-in hallway cabinets. beautiful hardwood and tile flooring throughout. The living room has a nice stone fireplace with lots of windows for plenty of natural light. The upgraded kitchen is equipped with a newer dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. Ductless, mini-split A/C units with remotes are located in the bedrooms, living room, and kitchen. Private backyard and patio is perfect for entertaining guests. Garage is used for storage with parking available on the driveway. Minutes to the 10 and 405 freeways and plenty of shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10529 Clarkson Road have any available units?
10529 Clarkson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10529 Clarkson Road have?
Some of 10529 Clarkson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10529 Clarkson Road currently offering any rent specials?
10529 Clarkson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10529 Clarkson Road pet-friendly?
No, 10529 Clarkson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10529 Clarkson Road offer parking?
Yes, 10529 Clarkson Road offers parking.
Does 10529 Clarkson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10529 Clarkson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10529 Clarkson Road have a pool?
No, 10529 Clarkson Road does not have a pool.
Does 10529 Clarkson Road have accessible units?
No, 10529 Clarkson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10529 Clarkson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10529 Clarkson Road has units with dishwashers.
