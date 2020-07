Amenities

This charming home near Westwood Village, iPic Theather, and less than 10 minutes away from Brentwood Village is a perfect family home! It boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a modern kitchen and a landscaped backyard. It's a personal oasis in the midst of the busy city.TENANT PAYS CABLE/WIFI, GAS, ELECTRICITY, WATER INCLUDES: GARDNER, DISHWASHER, STOVE, REFRIDGERATOR, W/D, PIANO, DINING TABLE-- ALL STAY IF YOU WANT UNFURNISHED 6 MOS LEASE