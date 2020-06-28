All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

105 South MARIPOSA Avenue

105 South Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

105 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Built-in 2017 newer, very well maintained 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Korea town. Open floor concept, trendy wood floor throughout, spacious entry with solid wood door. Living room with recessed lights and balcony, open style kitchen counter-top can be used as a breakfast bar. The modern kitchen has Italian cabinets and glass accent doors. Caesar-stone Quartz counter-tops stainless steel appliances with Samsung refrigerator. LG washer and dryer in the unit, rare side by side parking, and an extra storage unit. Close to restaurants and shops, and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 South MARIPOSA Avenue have any available units?
105 South MARIPOSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 South MARIPOSA Avenue have?
Some of 105 South MARIPOSA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 South MARIPOSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
105 South MARIPOSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 South MARIPOSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 105 South MARIPOSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 105 South MARIPOSA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 105 South MARIPOSA Avenue offers parking.
Does 105 South MARIPOSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 South MARIPOSA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 South MARIPOSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 105 South MARIPOSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 105 South MARIPOSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 105 South MARIPOSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 105 South MARIPOSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 South MARIPOSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
