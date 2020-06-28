105 South MARIPOSA Avenue

Amenities

Built-in 2017 newer, very well maintained 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Korea town. Open floor concept, trendy wood floor throughout, spacious entry with solid wood door. Living room with recessed lights and balcony, open style kitchen counter-top can be used as a breakfast bar. The modern kitchen has Italian cabinets and glass accent doors. Caesar-stone Quartz counter-tops stainless steel appliances with Samsung refrigerator. LG washer and dryer in the unit, rare side by side parking, and an extra storage unit. Close to restaurants and shops, and public transportation.