10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard

10490 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10490 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Luxurious, completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 ~ bath unit in Wilshire Corridor's prestigious Blair House. Enjoy views of the ocean by day and sparkling city lights at night. This home in the sky features a cook's kitchen, private balcony, recessed lights, wood floors, marble countertops, electric window shades and a separate laundry room. This lease includes a storage cage in the garage. The Blair House is a full-service building. Amenities include a saline pool, spa, tennis court, gym and recreation room. 24-hour security and valet. Available for lease September 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard have any available units?
10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard have?
Some of 10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
