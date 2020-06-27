10490 WILSHIRE Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court valet service

Luxurious, completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 ~ bath unit in Wilshire Corridor's prestigious Blair House. Enjoy views of the ocean by day and sparkling city lights at night. This home in the sky features a cook's kitchen, private balcony, recessed lights, wood floors, marble countertops, electric window shades and a separate laundry room. This lease includes a storage cage in the garage. The Blair House is a full-service building. Amenities include a saline pool, spa, tennis court, gym and recreation room. 24-hour security and valet. Available for lease September 15.