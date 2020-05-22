1049 S Curson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1049 S Curson - Property Id: 243510



***Social-distancing precautions will be taken for all showings.



*Photos have staged furniture, but it is not furnished.



Remodeled throughout!

3 bedroom 2 bath duplex unit

Location! Location!

Quartz counters

Luxury vinyl tile

Glass back splash

Washer/Dryer

One garage space for smaller car or storage

Great layout

Spacious rooms and bathrooms

His and hers sinks

Arch windows

A/C

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243510

