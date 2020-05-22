All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1049 S Curson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1049 S Curson Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1049 S Curson Ave

1049 South Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1049 South Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1049 S Curson - Property Id: 243510

***Social-distancing precautions will be taken for all showings.

*Photos have staged furniture, but it is not furnished.

Remodeled throughout!
3 bedroom 2 bath duplex unit
Location! Location!
Quartz counters
Luxury vinyl tile
Glass back splash
Washer/Dryer
One garage space for smaller car or storage
Great layout
Spacious rooms and bathrooms
His and hers sinks
Arch windows
A/C
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243510
Property Id 243510

(RLNE5639767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 S Curson Ave have any available units?
1049 S Curson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 S Curson Ave have?
Some of 1049 S Curson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 S Curson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1049 S Curson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 S Curson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1049 S Curson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1049 S Curson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1049 S Curson Ave does offer parking.
Does 1049 S Curson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1049 S Curson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 S Curson Ave have a pool?
No, 1049 S Curson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1049 S Curson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1049 S Curson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 S Curson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1049 S Curson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College