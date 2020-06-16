1045 W 73rd St

Amenities

We are renting our new and beautiful little house in the back our gorgeous House, the house has one bedroom, one bathroom, closet, beautiful kitchen, and living room, the rent included all bills Like WATER, GAS, POWER, PLUS stream Cable, and faster Internet and CENTRAL A/C all together for one price... this is perfect for a single person, a couple or for small family, the way we will show the little house will be to fill out the application, and we can set up a virtual showing just to be sure the persons will get it is totally into, NOT PETS please contact me. Deposit $2,000 monthly rent $1,700

