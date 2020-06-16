All apartments in Los Angeles
1045 W 73rd St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1045 W 73rd St

1045 West 73rd Street · (323) 440-3380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1045 West 73rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Beautiful Guest House - Property Id: 287054

We are renting our new and beautiful little house in the back our gorgeous House, the house has one bedroom, one bathroom, closet, beautiful kitchen, and living room, the rent included all bills Like WATER, GAS, POWER, PLUS stream Cable, and faster Internet and CENTRAL A/C all together for one price... this is perfect for a single person, a couple or for small family, the way we will show the little house will be to fill out the application, and we can set up a virtual showing just to be sure the persons will get it is totally into, NOT PETS please contact me. Deposit $2,000 monthly rent $1,700
For more info
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287054
Property Id 287054

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 W 73rd St have any available units?
1045 W 73rd St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 W 73rd St have?
Some of 1045 W 73rd St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 W 73rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1045 W 73rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 W 73rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 W 73rd St is pet friendly.
Does 1045 W 73rd St offer parking?
No, 1045 W 73rd St does not offer parking.
Does 1045 W 73rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 W 73rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 W 73rd St have a pool?
No, 1045 W 73rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1045 W 73rd St have accessible units?
No, 1045 W 73rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 W 73rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 W 73rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
