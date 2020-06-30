1045 VERNON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking garage tennis court

Live near the beach on a quiet residential street in Venice. Furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Remodeled galley kitchen with newer appliances. Large master with an en suite remodeled bathroom. One of the guest bedrooms has it's own private entrance. Remodeled guest bath. A/C window units in 2 bedrooms. Hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Washer and dryer included. New roof, plumbing and landscaping. Private detached garage parking for 2 cars. Spacious, fenced backyard with outdoor accent lighting, security lights, lush landscaping that includes lemon, orange and pomegranate trees. Charming neighborhood. Adjacent to Park (baseball, soccer fields and tennis and basketball courts) and Penmar Public Golf Course. 1 block to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Lincoln Blvd and 2 blocks to Rose Ave cafes and shops. 1/4 mile to iconic Venice Beach: Golds Gym, Muscle Beach, Boardwalk. Close to Abbot Kinney, Venice Canals, Main Street, Santa Monica Pier and Expo line.