Los Angeles, CA
1045 VERNON Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1045 VERNON Avenue

1045 Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1045 Vernon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
Live near the beach on a quiet residential street in Venice. Furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Remodeled galley kitchen with newer appliances. Large master with an en suite remodeled bathroom. One of the guest bedrooms has it's own private entrance. Remodeled guest bath. A/C window units in 2 bedrooms. Hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Washer and dryer included. New roof, plumbing and landscaping. Private detached garage parking for 2 cars. Spacious, fenced backyard with outdoor accent lighting, security lights, lush landscaping that includes lemon, orange and pomegranate trees. Charming neighborhood. Adjacent to Park (baseball, soccer fields and tennis and basketball courts) and Penmar Public Golf Course. 1 block to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Lincoln Blvd and 2 blocks to Rose Ave cafes and shops. 1/4 mile to iconic Venice Beach: Golds Gym, Muscle Beach, Boardwalk. Close to Abbot Kinney, Venice Canals, Main Street, Santa Monica Pier and Expo line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 VERNON Avenue have any available units?
1045 VERNON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 VERNON Avenue have?
Some of 1045 VERNON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 VERNON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1045 VERNON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 VERNON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1045 VERNON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1045 VERNON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1045 VERNON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1045 VERNON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1045 VERNON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 VERNON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1045 VERNON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1045 VERNON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1045 VERNON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 VERNON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 VERNON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

