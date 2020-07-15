All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:00 AM

10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28

10444 Canoga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10444 Canoga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Chatsworth Tri-level Condo in beautiful Rancho Los Charcos complex. - This amazing home is gorgeous with new paint and carpet. Great main level floor plan with fireplace in living room, sunny atrium in the middle, dining area with wet bar, good sized kitchen with non-warranted refrigerator for your used and 1 bedroom with half bath. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms both with private baths plus a loft. Downstairs is a large family room with laundry closet that houses a non-warranted washer and dryer for your use and 2 car direct access garage. Very pretty complex with huge pool, spa and entertaining area.

Located on Canoga between Chatsworth and Devonshire. The property is vacant and available now. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-7368 (RENT) to schedule an appointment to see the inside.

Minimum one year lease. Good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with applications. No exceptions!

(RLNE5874893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28 have any available units?
10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28 have?
Some of 10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28 currently offering any rent specials?
10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28 pet-friendly?
No, 10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28 offer parking?
Yes, 10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28 offers parking.
Does 10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28 have a pool?
Yes, 10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28 has a pool.
Does 10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28 have accessible units?
No, 10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28 does not have units with dishwashers.
