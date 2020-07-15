10444 Canoga Ave. Unit 28

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool hot tub fireplace carpet

Chatsworth Tri-level Condo in beautiful Rancho Los Charcos complex. - This amazing home is gorgeous with new paint and carpet. Great main level floor plan with fireplace in living room, sunny atrium in the middle, dining area with wet bar, good sized kitchen with non-warranted refrigerator for your used and 1 bedroom with half bath. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms both with private baths plus a loft. Downstairs is a large family room with laundry closet that houses a non-warranted washer and dryer for your use and 2 car direct access garage. Very pretty complex with huge pool, spa and entertaining area.



Located on Canoga between Chatsworth and Devonshire. The property is vacant and available now. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-7368 (RENT) to schedule an appointment to see the inside.



Minimum one year lease. Good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with applications. No exceptions!



(RLNE5874893)