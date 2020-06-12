10440 Zelzah Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful updated 2 bedroom with 2.5 bathroom touwnhouse in a gated community in Northridge, Porter Ranch adjacent. Lower level boasts vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, 2 private patios, attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer, large storage units and upgraded bathroom. Kitchen has recessed lights, granite counter tops with back splash. Upper level features 2 bedrooms each with its own attached full bathroom and walk in closets. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a balcony. Community has a pool and jacuzzi. In the district of a top 25 nationally ranked high school. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, the 118, 405 and 5 freeways. Near Cal State University Northridge.