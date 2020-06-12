All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10440 Zelzah Avenue

10440 Zelzah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10440 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Beautiful updated 2 bedroom with 2.5 bathroom touwnhouse in a gated community in Northridge, Porter Ranch adjacent. Lower level boasts vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, 2 private patios, attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer, large storage units and upgraded bathroom. Kitchen has recessed lights, granite counter tops with back splash. Upper level features 2 bedrooms each with its own attached full bathroom and walk in closets. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a balcony. Community has a pool and jacuzzi. In the district of a top 25 nationally ranked high school. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, the 118, 405 and 5 freeways. Near Cal State University Northridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10440 Zelzah Avenue have any available units?
10440 Zelzah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10440 Zelzah Avenue have?
Some of 10440 Zelzah Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10440 Zelzah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10440 Zelzah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10440 Zelzah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10440 Zelzah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10440 Zelzah Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10440 Zelzah Avenue offers parking.
Does 10440 Zelzah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10440 Zelzah Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10440 Zelzah Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10440 Zelzah Avenue has a pool.
Does 10440 Zelzah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10440 Zelzah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10440 Zelzah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10440 Zelzah Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
