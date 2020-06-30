All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1042 S Orange Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1042 S Orange Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:07 PM

1042 S Orange Drive

1042 South Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1042 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Designer done upper unit with 3 beds and 2 baths. Character arches and moldings. Freshly painted unit with refinished hardwood floors throughout. Center hallway. Large formal living room with fireplace. Large formal dining room. Brand new kitchen with lots of storage, granite counters, all-new appliances, breakfast area. Laundry room with new W/D Included. Bath with a tub. Central A/C and heat, tankless water heater. Designer landscaping, Patio & Pergola in private backyard. Garage. Call regarding pets, Gated for privacy/security. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 S Orange Drive have any available units?
1042 S Orange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1042 S Orange Drive have?
Some of 1042 S Orange Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 S Orange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1042 S Orange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 S Orange Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1042 S Orange Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1042 S Orange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1042 S Orange Drive offers parking.
Does 1042 S Orange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 S Orange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 S Orange Drive have a pool?
No, 1042 S Orange Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1042 S Orange Drive have accessible units?
No, 1042 S Orange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 S Orange Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1042 S Orange Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College