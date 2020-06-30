1042 S Orange Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Designer done upper unit with 3 beds and 2 baths. Character arches and moldings. Freshly painted unit with refinished hardwood floors throughout. Center hallway. Large formal living room with fireplace. Large formal dining room. Brand new kitchen with lots of storage, granite counters, all-new appliances, breakfast area. Laundry room with new W/D Included. Bath with a tub. Central A/C and heat, tankless water heater. Designer landscaping, Patio & Pergola in private backyard. Garage. Call regarding pets, Gated for privacy/security. Available immediately.