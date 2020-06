Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Quaint Two Bedroom & One Bath single family home across the street from Rena Park. Completely Remodeled bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen and living area! Perfect opportunity to live in the Holy Trinity area. Washer and Dryer Hook-Up in unit. No dedicated parking, on street parking only. Please call for appointments.

Tenant pays all Utilities.