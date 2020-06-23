All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10388 ROSSBURY Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10388 ROSSBURY Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10388 ROSSBURY Place

10388 Rossbury Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10388 Rossbury Place, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Cheviot Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Entertain in style in this charming home w/ custom details lovingly kept rue to the original architecture. Living rm w/ open beamed/cove ceiling, fireplace, front windows w/ original glass. Dining rm w/ tray ceiling & leaded glass swinging door. Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, tile counters w/ period-style accents, glass front cabinets, walk-in pantry. Master w/ coved ceiling, dressing rm & dual closets, MasterBath w/ walk-in tiled shower. 2nd bedroom has coved ceilings & double door closet/laundry great for guests or home office. Hallway bath has original Malibu tile. Rear of house has patio, fountain. Solar panels. beam Spanish arch, landscaping designed for privacy. Gated drive way leads to a to-die for garage w/ built-in storage & Epoxy floor. Solarpanels reduce electric bill. Term of lease negotiable.Agent Remarks : Furnished. Commission first year only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10388 ROSSBURY Place have any available units?
10388 ROSSBURY Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10388 ROSSBURY Place have?
Some of 10388 ROSSBURY Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10388 ROSSBURY Place currently offering any rent specials?
10388 ROSSBURY Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10388 ROSSBURY Place pet-friendly?
No, 10388 ROSSBURY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10388 ROSSBURY Place offer parking?
Yes, 10388 ROSSBURY Place offers parking.
Does 10388 ROSSBURY Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10388 ROSSBURY Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10388 ROSSBURY Place have a pool?
No, 10388 ROSSBURY Place does not have a pool.
Does 10388 ROSSBURY Place have accessible units?
No, 10388 ROSSBURY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10388 ROSSBURY Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10388 ROSSBURY Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College