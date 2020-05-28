All apartments in Los Angeles
1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor

1038 South Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1038 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
elevator
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
Modern, spacious luxury apartment with lots of amenities. Including: Spacious and open floorplans; Kitchens with custom Italian Cabinetry by Modulo Cucine and Caesarstone countertops; Lofty 10'4 - 10'6 Ceilings; Luxe master baths with oversized walk-in showers. Note that pictures show a furnished unit and may differ from actual, available unit.
**ASK about the MOVE-IN SPECIALS**

At the award-winning Mariposa1038, luxury is in the details. Contemporary kitchens with custom Italian cabinetry and exquisite finishes are hallmarks of every one + creative space, as well as every two-bedroom home. By day, sunlight spills through the floor-to-ceiling windows that frame sweeping views of the city. At nightfall, the play of light and shadows is magical. Boasting sleek interiors and generously spacious floor plans, every home is a quiet counterpoint to one of LA's most vibrant neighborhoods. Sunrise and sunset 360 rooftop views further heighten the splendor of Mariposa1038. All units have exterior access and can be cooled by holistic and sustainable methods of cross ventilation. A rooftop deck provides additional outdoor space and skyline views.

Plenty of amenities, including: Controlled Access Community, Courtyard With Grass Area, Resident Reserved Parking Garage, Sunrise / Sunset Rooftop Terrace Deck, dedicated EV charging spots

Detailed information at www.mariposa1038.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor have any available units?
1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor have?
Some of 1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor currently offering any rent specials?
1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor pet-friendly?
No, 1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor offer parking?
Yes, 1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor offers parking.
Does 1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor have a pool?
No, 1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor does not have a pool.
Does 1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor have accessible units?
No, 1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
