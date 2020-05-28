1038 South Mariposa Avenue - 4th Floor

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage

Modern, spacious luxury apartment with lots of amenities. Including: Spacious and open floorplans; Kitchens with custom Italian Cabinetry by Modulo Cucine and Caesarstone countertops; Lofty 10'4 - 10'6 Ceilings; Luxe master baths with oversized walk-in showers. Note that pictures show a furnished unit and may differ from actual, available unit.

At the award-winning Mariposa1038, luxury is in the details. Contemporary kitchens with custom Italian cabinetry and exquisite finishes are hallmarks of every one + creative space, as well as every two-bedroom home. By day, sunlight spills through the floor-to-ceiling windows that frame sweeping views of the city. At nightfall, the play of light and shadows is magical. Boasting sleek interiors and generously spacious floor plans, every home is a quiet counterpoint to one of LA's most vibrant neighborhoods. Sunrise and sunset 360 rooftop views further heighten the splendor of Mariposa1038. All units have exterior access and can be cooled by holistic and sustainable methods of cross ventilation. A rooftop deck provides additional outdoor space and skyline views.



Plenty of amenities, including: Controlled Access Community, Courtyard With Grass Area, Resident Reserved Parking Garage, Sunrise / Sunset Rooftop Terrace Deck, dedicated EV charging spots



