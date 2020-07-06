All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

1038 1/2 Lakme Ave.

1038 1/2 Lakme Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1038 1/2 Lakme Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in 4 PLEX! - Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath in a well maintained 4 plex, near local eateries and the Banning Park. Kitchen includes a stove and granite counter tops. Laminate wood floor and vaulted ceilings throughout. Unit comes with a 1 car remote control garage and small patio, unit offers plenty of storage. 3 PERSON MAX Occupancy. Laundry room on-site. Water and trash paid. Tenant pays all other utilities.

1 Year Lease
Rent: $1,575.00
Security Deposit $2,350.00 (OAC)
$50 Remote Control Deposit

3 PERSON MAX OCCUPANCY
No Pets
No Evictions
No Section 8
No Smoking in the home or on the premises.

It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5388574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 1/2 Lakme Ave. have any available units?
1038 1/2 Lakme Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 1/2 Lakme Ave. have?
Some of 1038 1/2 Lakme Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 1/2 Lakme Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1038 1/2 Lakme Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 1/2 Lakme Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1038 1/2 Lakme Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1038 1/2 Lakme Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1038 1/2 Lakme Ave. offers parking.
Does 1038 1/2 Lakme Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 1/2 Lakme Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 1/2 Lakme Ave. have a pool?
No, 1038 1/2 Lakme Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1038 1/2 Lakme Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1038 1/2 Lakme Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 1/2 Lakme Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 1/2 Lakme Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

