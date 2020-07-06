1038 1/2 Lakme Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in 4 PLEX! - Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath in a well maintained 4 plex, near local eateries and the Banning Park. Kitchen includes a stove and granite counter tops. Laminate wood floor and vaulted ceilings throughout. Unit comes with a 1 car remote control garage and small patio, unit offers plenty of storage. 3 PERSON MAX Occupancy. Laundry room on-site. Water and trash paid. Tenant pays all other utilities.



1 Year Lease

Rent: $1,575.00

Security Deposit $2,350.00 (OAC)

$50 Remote Control Deposit



3 PERSON MAX OCCUPANCY

No Pets

No Evictions

No Section 8

No Smoking in the home or on the premises.



It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.

To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207



