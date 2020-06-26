1037 S SHENANDOAH ST

Amenities

COMPETENTLY UPDATED 2 bedroom +2 Bath unit in the heart of LOS ANGELES (2 BLOCKS FROM BEVERLY HILLS).

Unit comes with NEW stainless steel appliances (fridge, microwave, dishwasher, stove Washer and dryer in unit, Hardwood floors, AC , New double sealed windows, Band New kitchen and bathroom, STAINLESS STEEL WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. BIG BALCONY, ENTIRE UNIT IS BRAND NEW, exterior of building has also been extensively renovated

Top Unit with a huge balcony.

Unit also comes with 2 parking space.

310-922-5277 Call / Text to reserve

CALL OR TEXT ANYTIME



