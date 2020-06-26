All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1037 S SHENANDOAH ST
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

1037 S SHENANDOAH ST

1037 South Shenandoah Street · No Longer Available
Location

1037 South Shenandoah Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
BRAND NEW HIGH END LUXURY UNITS!!! - Property Id: 72476

4 BRAND NEW UNITS TO CHOOSE FROM IN FULLY UPDATED BUILDING

BRAND NEW UNIT- BE THE FIRST TO LIVE HERE
COMPETENTLY UPDATED 2 bedroom +2 Bath unit in the heart of LOS ANGELES (2 BLOCKS FROM BEVERLY HILLS).
Unit comes with NEW stainless steel appliances (fridge, microwave, dishwasher, stove Washer and dryer in unit, Hardwood floors, AC , New double sealed windows, Band New kitchen and bathroom, STAINLESS STEEL WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. BIG BALCONY, ENTIRE UNIT IS BRAND NEW, exterior of building has also been extensively renovated
Top Unit with a huge balcony.
Unit also comes with 2 parking space.
310-922-5277 Call / Text to reserve
CALL OR TEXT ANYTIME

COMPLETELY UPDATED. 2 Bedroom + 2 Bath LARGE UNITS, PRIME LOCATION, BEVERLY HILLS, ROBERTSON BLVD, CEDAR SINAI, UCLA, HOLLYWOOD, CULVER CITY, UDATED UNITS, CONDOS, LUXURY APARTMENTS, 90211, 90211, 90035 WASHER DRYER IN UNIT, CENTRAL AIR, AC, PATIO, BALCONY, STAINLESS STEEL, PETS OK,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72476
Property Id 72476

(RLNE5386353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 S SHENANDOAH ST have any available units?
1037 S SHENANDOAH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 S SHENANDOAH ST have?
Some of 1037 S SHENANDOAH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 S SHENANDOAH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1037 S SHENANDOAH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 S SHENANDOAH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1037 S SHENANDOAH ST is pet friendly.
Does 1037 S SHENANDOAH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1037 S SHENANDOAH ST offers parking.
Does 1037 S SHENANDOAH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 S SHENANDOAH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 S SHENANDOAH ST have a pool?
No, 1037 S SHENANDOAH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1037 S SHENANDOAH ST have accessible units?
No, 1037 S SHENANDOAH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 S SHENANDOAH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 S SHENANDOAH ST has units with dishwashers.
