10365 Monogram Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Granada Hills home with a brand new driveway! - Bright and spacious living room with fireplace and newly refinished hardwood floors connects to a huge family room. Kitchen with gas cook top, stainless steel oven and dishwasher leads to laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Master bedroom with semi private bath + 3 great bedrooms with amazing lighting. Sliding door off family room leads to spacious backyard landscaped with hexagon brick pavers. Central air and heat to keep you comfortable during this Los Angeles winter Rent includes gardener.



Located east of Hayvenhurst and south of Chatsworth street and just north of Devonshire. This property is vacant and available. You are welcome to go by any time to check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-7368 to schedule an appointment to see the inside.You can also see more photos and information at our website, Dugganpm.com



Schools: Mayall Street Academy, Porter Middle School, Northridge Academy or Kennedy Senior High School



Good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee $30 per person (Everyone over the age of 18) Minimum one year lease. Available now!



BRE Lic#01370680



(RLNE5328894)