Los Angeles, CA
10365 Monogram Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

10365 Monogram Ave

10365 Monogram Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10365 Monogram Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Granada Hills home with a brand new driveway! - Bright and spacious living room with fireplace and newly refinished hardwood floors connects to a huge family room. Kitchen with gas cook top, stainless steel oven and dishwasher leads to laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Master bedroom with semi private bath + 3 great bedrooms with amazing lighting. Sliding door off family room leads to spacious backyard landscaped with hexagon brick pavers. Central air and heat to keep you comfortable during this Los Angeles winter Rent includes gardener.

Located east of Hayvenhurst and south of Chatsworth street and just north of Devonshire. This property is vacant and available. You are welcome to go by any time to check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-7368 to schedule an appointment to see the inside.You can also see more photos and information at our website, Dugganpm.com

Schools: Mayall Street Academy, Porter Middle School, Northridge Academy or Kennedy Senior High School

Good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee $30 per person (Everyone over the age of 18) Minimum one year lease. Available now!

BRE Lic#01370680

(RLNE5328894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10365 Monogram Ave have any available units?
10365 Monogram Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10365 Monogram Ave have?
Some of 10365 Monogram Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10365 Monogram Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10365 Monogram Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10365 Monogram Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10365 Monogram Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10365 Monogram Ave offer parking?
No, 10365 Monogram Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10365 Monogram Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10365 Monogram Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10365 Monogram Ave have a pool?
No, 10365 Monogram Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10365 Monogram Ave have accessible units?
No, 10365 Monogram Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10365 Monogram Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10365 Monogram Ave has units with dishwashers.

