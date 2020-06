Amenities

Bright 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles! This property features wood like floors, tiled floors, ceiling fans, and lots of windows for natural sunlight. Appliances include a new refrigerator, new stove, microwave, and washer and dryer on site! 1 uncovered parking space included. The property is located near the 10 and 110 freeway, STAPLES Center, Chinatown, and many stores to shop and dine in.