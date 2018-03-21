All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd

10356 Topanga Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10356 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Delightful, Expansive 2 Br & 2.5 Ba Topanga Canyon Townhome! - Fall in love with this spacious, and desirable 2 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit!
Great location in Chatsworth. You will be excited about the two large master suites each with their own full bath, there is a cozy fireplace in living room that you can enjoy with your family or guests. There are high ceilings and huge windows throughout home, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, patio off living room, balcony off formal dining and master bedroom, newer HVAC (2015), attached two car garage and pool in the complex. This is your opportunity to live in beautiful Chatsworth!

(RLNE5702077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd have any available units?
10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd have?
Some of 10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd offers parking.
Does 10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd has a pool.
Does 10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

