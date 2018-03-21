10356 Topanga Canyon Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Delightful, Expansive 2 Br & 2.5 Ba Topanga Canyon Townhome! - Fall in love with this spacious, and desirable 2 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit!

Great location in Chatsworth. You will be excited about the two large master suites each with their own full bath, there is a cozy fireplace in living room that you can enjoy with your family or guests. There are high ceilings and huge windows throughout home, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, patio off living room, balcony off formal dining and master bedroom, newer HVAC (2015), attached two car garage and pool in the complex. This is your opportunity to live in beautiful Chatsworth!



(RLNE5702077)