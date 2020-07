Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome to old Hollywood, at the beautiful and historic Chateau Colline. This charming one bedroom, one bath unit, was once the pied-terre of Frank Sinatra. The Chateau Collines is steeped in Hollywood lore, with Clark Gable, and Bette Davis once calling it home. There are only 8 units in the building, which makes it very private and peaceful. This is truly a special place!