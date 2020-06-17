All apartments in Los Angeles
10331 Lindley Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

10331 Lindley Avenue

10331 Lindley Avenue · (818) 235-7713
Location

10331 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Granada Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,150

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Amenities

parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
It is rooms for rent and only masterbed room with attached fullbath room is available. Nice 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo located at a walking distance from Granada High Charter School offers central air conditioning and heating, a spacious master bedroom with attached bathroom, community pool, rec room, two car assigned parking, close to club house, Northridge fashion center, public transportation, Costco, Porter Ranch strip Mall, 118 Freeway. Shown only every Saturday during open house between 12-1 PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10331 Lindley Avenue have any available units?
10331 Lindley Avenue has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10331 Lindley Avenue have?
Some of 10331 Lindley Avenue's amenities include parking, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10331 Lindley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10331 Lindley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10331 Lindley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10331 Lindley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10331 Lindley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10331 Lindley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10331 Lindley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10331 Lindley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10331 Lindley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10331 Lindley Avenue has a pool.
Does 10331 Lindley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10331 Lindley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10331 Lindley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10331 Lindley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
