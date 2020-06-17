10331 Lindley Avenue

Amenities

parking pool air conditioning clubhouse

It is rooms for rent and only masterbed room with attached fullbath room is available. Nice 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo located at a walking distance from Granada High Charter School offers central air conditioning and heating, a spacious master bedroom with attached bathroom, community pool, rec room, two car assigned parking, close to club house, Northridge fashion center, public transportation, Costco, Porter Ranch strip Mall, 118 Freeway. Shown only every Saturday during open house between 12-1 PM