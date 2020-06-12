1032 S Normandie Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this bright 2 BD 1 BA apartment in Los Angeles! This unit features wood-like floors and tiled floors, wall A/C, and windows for natural sunlight. The kitchen boasts pearly bright cabinets, a double-diamond stainless steel sink, and comes equipped with a refrigerator and stove. 1 uncovered parking space with remote available for and additional $20 per month! The property is located near the 10 and 110 freeway, STAPLES Center, Chinatown, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!