1032 S Normandie Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

1032 S Normandie Avenue

1032 South Normandie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1032 South Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this bright 2 BD 1 BA apartment in Los Angeles! This unit features wood-like floors and tiled floors, wall A/C, and windows for natural sunlight. The kitchen boasts pearly bright cabinets, a double-diamond stainless steel sink, and comes equipped with a refrigerator and stove. 1 uncovered parking space with remote available for and additional $20 per month! The property is located near the 10 and 110 freeway, STAPLES Center, Chinatown, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 S Normandie Avenue have any available units?
1032 S Normandie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 S Normandie Avenue have?
Some of 1032 S Normandie Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 S Normandie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1032 S Normandie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 S Normandie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1032 S Normandie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1032 S Normandie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1032 S Normandie Avenue offers parking.
Does 1032 S Normandie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 S Normandie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 S Normandie Avenue have a pool?
No, 1032 S Normandie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1032 S Normandie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1032 S Normandie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 S Normandie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 S Normandie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
